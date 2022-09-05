Hazelwood mother killed at home; husband arrested

HAZELWOOD — A woman was killed at her home in Hazelwood early Sunday, and her husband was charged in connection with her death.

Hazelwood officers responded to a call about 4:20 a.m. and found two children at home in the 800 block of Lightwood Drive. The children were taken to a hospital. Their condition has not been released; police also didn't say how old they are.

Gregory Smith III, 40, was arrested later on charges of first-degree murder, armed criminal action and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Charging documents say the woman was beaten, stomped and stabbed with a knife. The home was doused with gasoline before the suspect fled, the charges say.

Police didn't release information about when or where Smith was arrested; they had been searching for him after the homicide.

Updated at 10 a.m. Monday with the information that Smith was arrested.