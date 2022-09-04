Hazelwood mother killed at home; husband sought by police

HAZELWOOD — A woman was killed at her home in Hazelwood early Sunday, and her husband is being sought by police.

Hazelwood officers responded to a call about 4:20 a.m. and found two children at home in the 800 block of Lightwood Drive. The children were taken to a hospital. Their condition has not been released; police also didn't say how old they are.

Charging documents say the woman was beaten, stomped and stabbed with a knife. The home was doused with gasoline before the suspect fled, the charges say. An arrest warrant was issued for Gregory Smith III, 40, on charges of first-degree murder, armed criminal action and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Police say Smith fled in a dark gray 2019 Dodge Durango with a black steel wheel on the right rear side. The Washington state license plate is C21593P. Anyone who has seen the vehicle or has information on Smith's whereabouts is asked to call the Hazelwood Police Department at 314-838-5000, ext. 1, or local police.