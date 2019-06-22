HAZELWOOD – A Hazelwood woman has been charged after authorities say she tried to smother her infant daughter with a pillow this week.
Shelby Donovan, 20, of the 5400 block of Knoll Creek Drive, was charged Thursday with first-degree assault.
She said she wanted to kill the baby and held a pillow over her face Thursday, charges say. There was no motive given in court records. Authorities say the baby is expected to be OK.
Charges said the baby is 6 months old.
No lawyer was listed for Donovan in court records.
Bail for Donovan was set at $100,000 cash-only. A bail reduction hearing for Donovan is set for Thursday in St. Louis County Circuit Court.
Donovan's mother, Holly Donovan, said in an email Sunday that the assault accusation against her daughter is false, and that infant is unharmed. She also said the baby is only 6 weeks old.
"Shelby loves her baby and misses her baby very much," her mother said. "She is very upset over this whole mess."