Hazelwood officer fatally shoots dog that bit him

HAZELWOOD — A Hazelwood police officer shot and killed a dog that bit him on Wednesday.

The officer was in the 1400 block of Annilo Drive after someone called police to complain about a dog barking.

The dog overpowered its owner and lunged at the officer, police said. The dog bit the officer, leaving several puncture wounds in his arm, police said.

The officer then shot and killed the dog. The officer was treated at a hospital for his injuries.

