HAZELWOOD — A Hazelwood West High School student was taken into custody Friday after he brought a handgun to school, police say.
Security officers pulled the student, 14, from his assigned class at about 8 a.m. and found the gun in his backpack, Hazelwood Police Major Ken Jewson said in a written statement. The gun was not loaded.
The officers approached the student minutes after school officials received a tip about the gun.
There was no immediate threat to students or faculty, Jewson said. The student was taken into custody and was being held Friday in juvenile detention.
"Obviously, this dangerous situation," he said. "However, there was no reason to believe that he had immediate intentions of harming students or faculty."
The district notified parents of the incident and encouraged parents to talk to their children about the dangers of bringing a gun to school, said spokeswoman Kimberly McKenzie.
"There was no threat at all to students or to staff," McKenzie said. "From the time that the school was alerted the matter it was resolved in 10 or 15 minutes."