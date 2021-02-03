Hazelwood woman accused of assaulting St. Louis deputy after being told to wear a mask

ST. LOUIS — A Hazelwood woman faces criminal charges after prosecutors say she assaulted a St. Louis sheriff's deputy on Christmas Day after the deputy told her to wear a mask inside a downtown St. Louis convenience store.

Ty'nesha Ann Sims, 34, of the 200 block of Chapel Ridge Drive, is charged with second-degree assault on a special victim, armed criminal action and resisting/interfering with arrest.

Police say Sims was not wearing a mask, in violation of city ordinance, when she entered the Shell station at 721 North Tucker Boulevard. When the deputy told her she had to wear a mask to enter, police say she pushed and punched the deputy.

Sims then hit the deputy in the head with the deputy's own baton, police say.

It was unclear Wednesday if Sims had an attorney.

