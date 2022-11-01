Hazelwood woman charged with fatally shooting husband in the head

CLAYTON — Prosecutors charged a Hazelwood woman Monday with fatally shooting her husband after she said on a 911 call he "made her mad," charging documents say.
Tammy Townsend, 55, was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action after police responded to her home Sunday and found her husband, Daniel Crousby, shot in the head, police said.
Townsend was being held in the St. Louis County jail on a $350,000 cash bond Tuesday. She did not yet have an attorney listed in court documents.
