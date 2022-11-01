 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hazelwood woman charged with fatally shooting husband in the head

  • 0

CLAYTON — Prosecutors charged a Hazelwood woman Monday with fatally shooting her husband after she said on a 911 call he "made her mad," charging documents say. 

Tammy Townsend

Tammy Townsend (Credit: St. Louis County jail)

Tammy Townsend, 55, was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action after police responded to her home Sunday and found her husband, Daniel Crousby, shot in the head, police said. 

Townsend was being held in the St. Louis County jail on a $350,000 cash bond Tuesday. She did not yet have an attorney listed in court documents.  

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Katie Kull covers public safety for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. She previously wrote about local government for the Springfield News-Leader. In her spare time, you can find her cooking, riding horses or spending time outdoors.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News