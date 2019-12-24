He admitted killing a retired St. Louis police officer. Now he's changing his plea to not guilty.

ST. LOUIS — A judge ruled Monday that a 17-year-old can withdraw his guilty plea in the shooting death of a retired St. Louis police sergeant.
The decision by Judge Clinton Wright means that Jalynn Garner can change his plea to not guilty and move forward with a trial. He faces multiple charges, including first-degree murder.
Garner, who was 16 when the shooting occurred, and his then-15-year-old friend, Justin Mathews, are accused of the shooting death of retired Sgt. Ralph E. Harper on Oct. 29, 2018.
Garner, now 17, appeared in a hearing before Wright on Thursday alongside district public defender Mary Fox and attorney Mari Katherine Webb. Fox called Webb to the stand to demonstrate to the judge that the decision in September to enter the guilty plea was made while the teen was under pressure to meet a deadline to be eligible for a juvenile rehabilitation program. Garner is no longer eligible for the program.
Garner and Mathews allegedly tried to rob Harper in the 3100 block of Lackland Avenue in the Tower Grove South neighborhood. Both teens were students at Confluence Academy. They have been certified to stand trial as adults in state court.
The teenagers encountered Harper about 7:30 a.m. as he was parking his car to babysit a great-nephew and niece, police said. Garner and Harper shot at and hit each other, authorities said, with Garner sustaining a gunshot wound to his wrist. The retired sergeant called 911 and gave a description of his assailant as he was dying. Officials said Mathews had driven Garner to the scene, gave Garner a gun and then fled from police in a stolen SUV.
Harper worked for the police department for 33 years before retiring in 2007. Officers who worked alongside him said he was a caring individual and was someone the younger officers could turn to for guidance.