'He didn't hesitate': Hero fund honors Fenton-area man who died protecting his daughter

The pharmacist fatally shot last year coming to his daughter's aid near Fenton has been honored by the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission.
John D. Colter was among 18 people to receive the Carnegie Medal, the commission said Wednesday. It honors people who "enter extreme danger" and risk their lives trying to save others.
Colter, 66, of the Fenton area, was shot to death by his daughter's estranged husband on Jan. 23, 2020.
Colter's son-in-law had shot Colter's daughter, and when Colter heard the gunfire and screams he ran into the home, tackled his son-in-law and yelled at his daughter to run for help. She survived, but her father was fatally shot. The shooting occurred inside his daughter's home on Charity Court near Fenton.
In 1904, the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission was founded and endowed by industrialist and philanthropist Andrew Carnegie. He had been inspired by stories of heroism in a coal mine disaster that killed 181 people.
The Pittsburgh-based commission has given away $43 million in one-time grants, scholarship aid, death benefits and continuing assistance. The commission says it has awarded 10,256 medals in its 117-year history. The winners announced Wednesday were the third group this year.
Colter was one of seven people in this group to be honored posthumously, including five who drowned while rescuing others. Other recipients include a man who pulled three people from a car that caught fire in New York and two men in Massachusetts who carried a man in a wheelchair to safety when he was trapped on the second floor of a burning building.
When Colter's daughter and son-in-law were going through a divorce, Colter would act as the go-between and drive his grandchildren to meet their father for custody exchanges.
On the night of the shooting, Colter had buckled his grandchildren into his SUV in the driveway at his daughter's home, unaware that his son-in-law had a gun and was parked a few houses away, watching.
When Colter had his back turned, son-in-law James Kempf barged into the house and confronted Colter's daughter, Kristine Kempf. She was shot twice. Colter heard the sound of gunfire and her screams and raced inside, tackling James Kempf and telling his daughter to run for help.
“He didn’t hesitate,” Kristine Kempf has said of her father. “He came to save me. I know 100% he didn’t think for a second about saving me.”
Kristine Kempf escaped to a neighbor’s house across the street. James Kempf shot Colter in the head, killing him, police said. James Kempf was on the run for several days. As a U.S. Marshals Service task force in the Ozarks closed in on James Kempf on Jan. 31, he popped up from the tarp in the woods and fatally shot himself in the head, authorities said.
Every Carnegie medal now comes with $5,500 in cash for the recipient or surviving relative, said Jewels Phraner, a spokeswoman for the commission. The award also can reimburse for the cost of a funeral, hospital stays and mental health treatment. Families can also get a monthly stipend if the rescuer died and was the family's sole breadwinner. Medal recipients who survived, and the dependents of those who did not, might also qualify for help with college tuition, Phraner said.
"This was well deserved," Colter's wife of 43 years, Kathy Colter, said Thursday. "He was such a kind, caring, loving man. Family was first with him."
In December, the St. Louis County Police Board honored Colter’s heroism with a Citizen Service Citation, marking the first time the department has given the award posthumously, police Sgt. Benjamin Granda said.
Colter grew up in Berkeley and attended the St. Louis College of Pharmacy (now the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy). He spent most of his career at Rinderer’s drug stores in Berkeley and north city. When he died, he was semi-retired and working at various locations for SSM Health in St. Louis.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.