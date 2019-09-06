ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was charged Friday with murdering a man near the Halls Ferry Circle in July after boasting on Facebook about boosting the city's murder count, charges say.
Terrell Whiting, 38, of the 100 block of Riverview Boulevard, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the July 17 killing of Rafael Givens. Givens, 33, was found shot to death late that night in the 9000 block of Halls Ferry Road, near Riverview Boulevard.
After the killing, police distributed surveillance video of a suspect of a man approaching Givens while holding a gun.
Charges say that after police received several tips via CrimeStoppers, police questioned Whiting, who lives a few blocks from the crime scene. Whiting acknowledged walking to a gas station near the shooting scene on July 17 and carrying a 9mm handgun — the same caliber as the one used to kill Givens — but denied shooting anyone.
Investigators found Whiting's Facebook page, which included a post asking "Whats the murder count in St. Louis at this moment anyone know!!! #igot3."
It was not immediately clear if Whiting meant that he had killed two others.
Whiting is being held without bail.