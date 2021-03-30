'He ruined my life': Girlfriend of man shot to death by neighbor during argument calls for arrest

“He never choked me. I don’t have any bruises or marks. We were just arguing,” Renfrow said. Of the neighbor, she said, "He thinks he was saving me, but all he did was ruin my life.”

The witness told the Post-Dispatch that the couple had been arguing for hours but the witness did not see Williams hit Renfrow.

Renfrow said her interactions with the detective handling Williams' case made her doubtful that charges would come, as the detective told her the shooting was in self-defense. Video captured by another neighbor shows that was not the case, Renfrow said, and that the shooter is the one who escalated the situation.

Authorities have said little about the incident, but the Circuit Attorney's Office confirmed Tuesday that an investigation is underway.

At Tuesday's vigil, Williams was remembered as a father, son and friend with a goofy laugh and bright disposition.

"He was my best friend," Renfrow said. "We did everything together. He took care of me. Literally, we were together 24/7. I don't know what to do without him."

