'He ruined my life': Girlfriend of man shot to death by neighbor during argument calls for arrest

ST. LOUIS — In a small alley off Pennsylvania Avenue in the city's Mount Pleasant neighborhood, a large group of family and friends gathered with red and black balloons Tuesday night to remember 23-year-old Craig Williams.
Williams was fatally shot by his neighbor on Friday outside his home in the 400 block of Hydraulic Avenue after an argument with his pregnant girlfriend, during which neighbors tried to intervene.
A witness told the Post-Dispatch the day after the shooting that Williams was arguing with three other men when he got a gun from his vehicle and told them to keep their hands off him and leave him alone. One of the neighbors walked away but returned with a gun and shot Williams in the head. The shooter told the Post-Dispatch he did so because he said saw Williams choking his girlfriend.
But Williams' girlfriend, Melissa Renfrow, 21, disputed that account at Tuesday night's vigil. She claims the neighbor who shot her boyfriend had his gun out first.
Renfrow called for justice after learning the man was never arrested but was only brought in by police for questioning and released.
“He never choked me. I don’t have any bruises or marks. We were just arguing,” Renfrow said. Of the neighbor, she said, "He thinks he was saving me, but all he did was ruin my life.”
The witness told the Post-Dispatch that the couple had been arguing for hours but the witness did not see Williams hit Renfrow.
Renfrow said her interactions with the detective handling Williams' case made her doubtful that charges would come, as the detective told her the shooting was in self-defense. Video captured by another neighbor shows that was not the case, Renfrow said, and that the shooter is the one who escalated the situation.
Authorities have said little about the incident, but the Circuit Attorney's Office confirmed Tuesday that an investigation is underway.
At Tuesday's vigil, Williams was remembered as a father, son and friend with a goofy laugh and bright disposition.
"He was my best friend," Renfrow said. "We did everything together. He took care of me. Literally, we were together 24/7. I don't know what to do without him."