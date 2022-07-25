He was a star St. Louis athlete. He died accused of robbing gas stations in St. Charles.

MOSCOW MILLS — Lance M. Bush began playing cello at age 8. He was an all-state wrestler at Hazelwood East High School and a walk-on with the Oklahoma State University football team.

His life had been notable, for the good, for years. But nine days ago, Bush’s epitaph morphed into this: Homeless man shot dead while robbing a store clerk at knifepoint.

Police say Bush, 26, was killed in St. Charles by a QuikTrip customer who saw Bush putting a six-inch fillet knife to the clerk’s throat. Detectives plan to turn their findings over to prosecutors this week for review, to determine if the customer was justified in killing Bush.

His demise stunned some who knew Bush, while others said there were clear warning signs: He had moved out of his mother’s home in Moscow Mills after attacking a cousin and his grandmother. He was sleeping in his car or couch surfing, staying with any friend — or friend-of-a-friend — who had room. His mother said she watched Bush, her only son, transform about a year ago into someone she hardly recognized.

“I saw a different Lance,” she said on Friday from her family room couch. “He was talking to himself, talking to someone that wasn’t there. He kept saying something was in his arm. He kept saying someone was following him.”

“We talked him into going to the hospital,” she said. “But he checked himself out.”

Mental health services are mostly voluntary in Missouri. To commit someone to a hospital involuntarily, a judge or law enforcement can send the person to a psychiatric facility for evaluation if there is reason to believe the person is at risk of self-harm or harm to others, and even then the hospital can typically only hold them for up to 96 hours.

Another option is setting up a guardianship for a person with mental illness, but that requires a probate court hearing and an order designating the guardian as the decision-making authority. His mother, who asked that her name be withheld from this article, said she intended to fill out the paperwork to become her son’s guardian but hadn’t done it yet.

She said Bush had been in a variety of hospitals, and she has a stack about five inches deep of letters and bills from hospitals to prove it.

“I’ve been trying to get help for my son for the last year,” she added. “The system failed him and I failed him as a mother because I couldn’t get him mental help. Lance was in the psych hospital and they let him go. And now he’s dead.”

Bush was a unique kid, his mother said. He spoke Spanish. He loved to fish for walleye at Lake Erie. He liked Bach.

“He said, ‘Mom I want to play the cello, I’m going to be in the orchestra,’” she said. “He loved it. He stuck with it, in junior high and high school.”

In 2013, he graduated with honors from Hazelwood East High School and made the all-state wrestling team, said Matt Rudd, who had been an assistant wrestling coach at Hazelwood East. Rudd said he helped Bush get a partial wrestling scholarship to Missouri Baptist University.

“Lance just seemed different in a good way,” Rudd said last week. “I loved him like a son. Lance was different from all of our kids. You could tell he wanted to be successful. He wanted to be great.”

After Bush graduated high school, Rudd messaged him through Facebook every year, as he did with all his former athletes, to check on them.

But over the past couple of years he didn’t answer. “I did not know how much he was struggling with mental health,” Rudd said.

When Rudd heard the name of the robber killed in St. Charles, “I was numb,” he said.

Ever since Bush’s death, Rudd has been determined to find out more. He wants to understand how Bush ended up there. Rudd put out queries on social media. He soon heard from two police officers who said they had tried getting Bush psych evaluations after multiple recent arrests. “They knew he was not right,” Rudd said.

Court records document Bush’s legal troubles, beginning with an arrest for misdemeanor marijuana possession in Oklahoma and including charges of property damage for hurtling food and stacks of plates in late March at an Applebee’s in north St. Louis County, after his boss told him he couldn’t immediately pick up his final paycheck.

Last Christmas, he wandered into the Ameristar Casino in St. Charles, where security already had banned him, for reasons that were not immediately clear, from the premises. They ordered him to leave. On his way out, he grabbed two bags of Miss Vickie’s potato chips and fell asleep in his old Volkswagen on the parking lot until police arrived to cite him for stealing and trespassing. The next month, police stopped him as he drove near the casino after a woman said he was catcalling her and making her uncomfortable.

A few encounters with officers, a few court cases here and there. But nothing like what happened on July 16.

It started just before 3 a.m. that Saturday.

His first stop was at a Mobil at 1401 South Fifth Street, police said. Bush put a knife to the throat of a 43-year-old woman who was a store clerk, and he dragged her to the register, then to the back of the store before fleeing with cash. She had cuts on her hand, wrist and neck.

The second call came from an alarm at a closed Midtown Phillips 66 on First Capitol Drive, police said, where officers believe he broke in to get cigarettes and scratch-off lottery tickets.

Bush’s final stop was the QuikTrip, at 2260 First Capitol Drive. A customer returning to his vehicle in front of the store saw Bush pull up abruptly in an SUV and run inside carrying a backpack. Bush grabbed the clerk and dragged her toward the front of the store as she screamed. The customer got his 9 mm gun from his vehicle, then confronted Bush inside the store, police said. Bush grabbed his backpack, police said, and walked toward the customer saying: “I have something for you.” The customer fired several times, and Bush died at a hospital.

St. Charles police Lt. Tom Wilkison said the customer who fired the shots is a 26-year-old man from St. Louis who called 911, cooperated with investigators and was not arrested. The gunman and the clerk were uninjured. Bush’s death is a homicide, and prosecutors will decide if it was justified — Missouri law essentially says that someone can use deadly force if that person is in fear of death or serious bodily injury to himself or someone else.

Bush’s mother said she wonders if her son’s mental problems were triggered by the death of Nicholas Turner, who was Bush’s best friend since the age of 5. Turner was found dead in 2016 in his dorm room at Northwest Missouri State, where he played football. The coroner said Turner died of a seizure disorder.

Brian Simmons was the head football coach at Hazelwood East when Bush played. Simmons recalls Bush as an unusual athlete. “Lance was always deep in thought, always asking questions.”

Bush started his college career at Missouri Baptist as a defensive tackle on the football team. He eventually left for Oklahoma State where he was a walk-on for the 2015 season. Simmons said he tried to talk Bush out of that. Simmons didn’t think Bush was big enough or suited for the top division, including the rigors that make it a job for its players.

“He wanted to keep up with the Joneses and go D1,” Simmons said. Bush’s name is on the 2015 roster as a junior at OSU but it appears he didn’t play in games. “He didn’t make it through the first year.”

Simmons said he had been hearing that Bush was homeless and having trouble. He believes Bush became depressed when his football career ended. “He fell into a depression stage,” Simmons said, “and it went from there.”

Last week, more than 100 people filled the pews at a funeral home in Spanish Lake. A big screen TV flashed photos of Bush and his school honors.

Mourners talked of Bush as a “happy, robust kid” without a mention of what police say he did.

At one point, an aunt spoke to the crowd.

“Everybody in here got something we don’t want to talk about, that we’ve done that we’re ashamed of,” she said. “Remember the positive.”

Liz Miller of the Post-Dispatch staff contributed to this report.

Man shoots, kills robbery suspect during ‘violent crime spree’ in St. Charles The QuikTrip customer went to his vehicle to retrieve his gun, then shot Lance Bush when he saw Bush holding a knife to the clerk’s throat.