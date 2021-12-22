'He was just a sweetheart': Community mourns Jefferson County 6-year-old fatally struck by bus

The last time she saw him was Friday.

“He would always give me a big hug and ask how my day was,” she said.

Others at the vigil struggled to comprehend the tragedy and explain it to their young children.

Kayla Marlow said her son, Damian, was good friends with the boy. She said when she told her son his friend wouldn’t be returning to class, a boy who is normally reticent to shed tears leaned into her chest and cried.

“I am heartbroken,” she said. “It’s really affecting them.”

Nancy Elias lives down the road from where the boy died. She said her granddaughter, who is in fifth grade, and several others were on the bus that day. The stop was only the second on the route, she said.

Elias said she took her granddaughter to counseling available at the primary school earlier in the day, but she was too upset to attend the vigil.

“It’s very sad,” she said.