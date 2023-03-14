GASCONADE COUNTY — The town of Rosebud showed up in droves to honor the life of Detective Sgt. Mason Griffith, who was fatally shot Sunday.

The Red Barn filled up so quickly, about 20 minutes before a vigil for Griffith, that two garage doors were opened so people could have room to stand outside.

“We’re a small town, but we know how to show up,” said Susan Cole, a Rosebud resident in attendance who called Griffith an honorable man.

Police officials remembered Griffith as a dedicated community member. Griffith, 34, was a detective sergeant with the Hermann Police Department and also worked as police chief of Rosebud, a Gasconade County town of 400 people about 30 miles south of Hermann.

Rosebud Mayor Shannon Grus joked during the vigil that she once told Griffith he should have been nicknamed “Zero” because of all the free things he had donated to the city.

“I challenge each and everyone of you to live your life like Mason lived his — selflessly,” said Grus.

Before Tuesday’s vigil ended, lights were lowered, candles were lit and the room sang in memory of the fallen officer.

Shannon Short, a member of the Griffith family, said Griffith deserved the support. "We're not just saying that. He was the true pillar of the community."

Griffith was killed while on duty in Hermann on Sunday night. Authorities say he was fatally shot inside a Casey’s convenience store on Highway 19 while he tried to arrest a man on outstanding warrants.

In addition to his police duties in Rosebud and Hermann, Griffith was a reserve deputy with the Gasconade County Sheriff’s Department and a member of the Gerald-Rosebud Fire Department.

“Mason was wonderful,” said Rosebud resident Tonya Zelch, an old friend of Griffith’s. “He was always there, as a friend. He gave his personal cellphone (number) to everyone in town. It didn’t matter what time you needed him, he would show up.”

Griffith is survived by his wife, Jennifer; a 10-year-old son, Karson; and a 17-year-old stepson, Trevor.

Linda Crump of Sullivan, a longtime friend of Mason’s mother and a former police dispatcher, said Griffith wanted to be a police officer since he was a boy. That passion was cemented once Griffith was invited to his first ride-a-long as a junior police officer. Griffith joined the Bourbon Police Explorers in 2001.

“He just fell madly in love with it,” Crump said. “He went 100% full heart into this profession.”

His son Karson idolized his father, Crump said, and dresses as a policeman every Halloween.

A long line of police cars, with lights flashing, escorted Griffith's body to the Gottenstroeter Funeral Home on a cold and cloudy Monday. They left the St. Louis County medical examiner's office in Berkeley, where the autopsy had been conducted, and headed to Gasconade County, where the funeral home is.

Word spread quickly. Some townspeople got in position to watch along parts of the route: in Union, Beaufort, Leslie, Gerald, Rosebud, Owensville.

Kayla Rowden of Sullivan first met Mason when they were in kindergarten. They stayed friends ever since. They both attended Sullivan High School. Their graduating class of 2007 had 175 classmates in it, and it had raised $2,700 for the Griffith family by noon Tuesday.

“It hits home for all,” Rowden said in a phone interview Tuesday. “You grow up knowing these people. We have a tight-knit class. One heart hurts, we all hurt.”

The BackStoppers will be providing financial aid to the Griffith family, as it does anytime a first responder is killed or suffers “catastrophic injury” in the line of duty. Also, the “50 3/5300 Mason Griffith Memorial Account” has been set up for the family at First State Community Bank.

Kenneth Lee Simpson was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder, first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action in Gasconade County.

He is accused of shooting a second officer at Casey’s, Adam Sullentrup, who was critically hurt. The BackStoppers said it has given $10,000 to Sullentrup’s family too to help with his recovery.