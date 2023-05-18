ST. LOUIS — The head of a new city government division created to investigate police misconduct and complaints in the jail has resigned over transparency concerns.

Matthew Brummund, an ex-FBI agent serving as commissioner of the city's Division of Civilian Oversight, confirmed his resignation as commissioner to the Post-Dispatch on Thursday. His letter, obtained by the Post-Dispatch, states his last day is May 31.

When asked if the resignation was due to well-documented concerns by jail board members about transparency and access issues, Brummund said, "Completely."

The Division of Civilian Oversight was established last summer to increase accountability and trust between officers and the community. It took over control of two existing civilian groups: one for the jail, and one for city police, both of which have subpoena power. The boards, heavily promoted by Mayor Tishaura O. Jones when the division was established, are intended to review complaints for officer misconduct and use-of-force incidents.

Jail board members have complained for months that jail commissioner Jennifer Clemmons-Abdullah has kept them from accessing records and other information to which they're entitled, and she has kept them from touring the facility to investigate complaints. Previously, the Post-Dispatch reported how Clemons-Abdullah tried to sidestep the state’s public records laws to keep some records, such as the facility's use-of-force reports a secret.

Mayor Jones did not return a request for comment Thursday.

Brummund outlined his concerns in his resignation letter, obtained by the Post-Dispatch.

"I believe that the Detention Facility Oversight Board will not be allowed to effectively function as an oversight body as it was intended, and that even if the current objections … were resolved, new objections would take their place," Brummund wrote. "I hope I am proven wrong, as I still believe in the importance of Civilian Oversight in bridging the divide between law enforcement and our community."

The chair of the jail board, Janis Mensah, said Brummund was the division's most supportive ally in improving the conditions at the jail.

Mensah also previously stated in a meeting that they were forcibly removed by one of the jail’s staff when they tried to visit the jail this month during a scheduled visit.

"I am deeply ashamed to see such a capable and qualified director forced out. Mayor Tishaura Jones, Interim Director of Public Safety Charles Coyle, and Warden Jennifer Clemons-Abdullah have made it clear that the lives of those inside the jail are not their priority," Mensah wrote in a statement. "We all deserve more, and we will get it."

Mike Milton, a jail board member appointed last year by Mayor Jones, said Brummund's resignation was "disappointing" and he had "no faith" in the city's civilian oversight and accountability efforts.

"Matthew was a champion for us and, it’s even more clear that the city has no interest in this board performing its mandate," Milton said.

While jail board members pleaded with Mayor Jones in recent months to intervene and help the jail board obtain access to records, the other plank of the Division of Civilian Oversight — the police board — has not met at all since the Division of Civilian Oversight was established.

City police unions filed a lawsuit the day after Jones signed the bill. The suit was dismissed in March, and the board was slated to resume meetings in June, said police board member Bradley Arteaga.

But they now worry that Brummund's resignation will delay things further.

“This hit us out of nowhere,” Arteaga said. “It’s a shame because we do work hard at what we do … and now we are going to get pushed back again for however long it takes to find a new commissioner.”

Stephen Rovak, another police board member, said there wasn’t much to say.

“I have no idea where the board is going to go, or whether there will be a board,” Rovak said.

Alderman Shameem Clark-Hubbard, who sponsored the bills creating the Division of Civilian Oversight and fought for its validity against the police unions, was unaware of Brummund’s resignation when contacted on Thursday. She said she needed to convene with Brummund and city officials for more information on what happened and how to move forward.

Working to ensure the jail board members do not resign would be a priority for the city’s public safety committee, said Alderman Rasheed Aldridge. After being elected last year following his tenure as a state representative, Aldridge is now vice chair of the city’s public safety committee.

“We need that extra set of eyes,” said Aldridge. “I think it’s healthy for us to ensure we have a strong police force outside of just the department’s eyes.”