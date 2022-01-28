Head-on collision in Bethalto leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

MADISON COUNTY — A head-on crash in Bethalto left one person dead and two others injured, police said.

The collision happened just before 5 p.m. in the 900 block of South Moreland Road, Bethalto police Chief Mike Dixon said.

Witnesses told police that a driver in the southbound lane attempted to pass a vehicle in a no-passing zone, but crashed into a pickup truck in the northbound lane, Dixon said.

The two people in the truck were taken to a hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening, Dixon said.

The driver of the southbound vehicle, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Madison County Coroner's Office. He was the only person in that vehicle.

First responders with the Madison County Sheriff's Department and the Bethalto and Rosewood Heights fire departments also responded to the crash.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.