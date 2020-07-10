Head-on crash in Lincoln County kills motorcyclist

LINCOLN COUNTY — A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday in a head-on crash in Lincoln County, authorities said.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as 24-year-old Cody S. Hastie of Winfield, Missouri.

Hastie was riding a 2005 Kawasaki ZZR600 motorcycle west on Highway EE about 9 p.m. Wednesday. The front of the motorcycle hit the side of an eastbound vehicle, a 1998 Spartan Motors Advantage, as both vehicles were negotiating a curve near Mansion Road.

Hastie, who was wearing a helmet, died at the scene, the patrol said. The other driver, a 40-year-old man from Winfield, was not injured, the patrol said.