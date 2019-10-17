A head-on crash Thursday morning in St. Louis County injured three people, including one man who is in critical condition.
St. Louis County Police Sgt. Benjamin Granda said the crash was about 9:15 a.m. Thursday on Lucas and Hunt Road near Crusader Drive.
A Mazda 3 driven by a 22-year-old woman was heading south on Lucas and Hunt when the car "veered" into the northbound lanes, Granda said. The Mazda hit a Buick Century, which was driven by a woman in her 30s.
A man, 20, who was a passenger in the Mazda suffered life-threatening injuries, Granda said. He and the two women drivers were taken to the hospital. Police have not released the names of anyone involved.