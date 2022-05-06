Head-on crash in St. Louis County leaves 89-year-old woman dead

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — An 89-year-old woman died Friday afternoon after crossing over the center lane and crashing head-on into another car.

Police said the woman was driving a Nissan Rogue eastbound on Reavis Barracks Road and was in the turn lane to northbound Lemay Ferry Road when she crossed over the center lane into oncoming traffic.

Her car collided with a westbound Hyundai Santa Fe driven by a 58-year-old man, police said. The crash happened around 4 p.m.

The woman was taken to a hospital, where she died. Police said it is possible she suffered a medical event that caused the accident.

The man was treated at a hospital for injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Police did not release the names of those involved in the crash.

