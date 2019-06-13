A man driving in Franklin County on Wednesday afternoon crossed the center line of a highway and hit an oncoming car, killing its driver, police say.
Christopher M. Brown, 40, of Leslie, Mo., was fatally injured in the crash about 4:10 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Highway 50.
Police say Brown was driving west in a 2001 Chevrolet Impala. An eastbound car driven by an 18-year-old man crossed the center line of Highway 50 and collided with Brown's vehicle head-on, police say. The crash on Highway 50 was just east of Highway EE.
Brown, who wore a seat belt, was pronounced dead at a hospital.
The Missouri Highway Patrol said the 18-year-old driver, from Owensville, Mo., and his 18-year-old male passenger were seriously injured. The driver was wearing a seat belt; his passenger was not, police say.