Head-on crash kills Sullivan man in Franklin County

A head-on crash in Franklin County killed a Sullivan man and injured two others Tuesday afternoon.

The Missouri Highway Patrol said David M. Hoss, 61, died after the collision on Highway 185 near Sleepy Hollow Road.

Hoss was driving a 2006 Mercury Milan west on the highway about 2:45 Tuesday. He lost control of the car and crossed the center line, hitting an oncoming pickup truck.

The pickup, a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado, was driven by 83-year-old Robert E. Smith of Sullivan. Smith and his passenger, Linda R. Busse, 70, of Sullivan, suffered minor injuries. Busse had been wearing a seat belt; Smith was not, the patrol said.

Hoss, who wasn't wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.