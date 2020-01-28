Healthcare worker, accomplice charged with stealing from elderly clients in Metro East

An in-home healthcare worker from East St. Louis was indicted on federal charges that she and an accomplice stole from elderly clients.

The U.S. attorney's office for the Southern District of Illinois on Tuesday announced the indictment against Erica S. Rose and Ashley N. McKinney. Court records show the indictments were last Thursday.

Rose, 30, lives in East St. Louis. McKinney, 36, lives in Pheba, Mississippi. Online court records do not list an attorney representing either woman.

Federal prosecutors said that a federal grand jury for the Southern District of Illinois returned a nine-count indictment against the pair for conspiring to commit bank and wire fraud, aggravated identity theft and other felonies.

Rose worked for an in-home healthcare provider based in Belleville. Prosecutors allege that Rose stole bank account numbers and other identifying information from her elderly clients. She gave the information to McKinney, who withdrew money from ATMs, deposited fraudulent checks, prosecutors said.

McKinney used a client's money and identity to buy a car online for $28,000, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney's office.