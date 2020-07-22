You are the owner of this article.
Heavy police presence at St. Louis Galleria after shooting closes shopping center
The St. Louis Galleria shopping center was closed Wednesday afternoon and swarming with a heavy police presence after a shooting, police said. 

Two people were shot, St. Louis County Police said in a tweet, but it was not considered an "active shooter" situation.

A spokesman for the Richmond Heights Police Department said the mall was closed until further notice while police investigate. 

Police also asked people to avoid the area. 

A Post-Dispatch photographer reported officers and patrol cars from Webster Groves, Chesterfield, Glendale, Brentwood, Frontenac, Richmond Heights and the Missouri State Highway Patrol outside the shopping center on the Clayton Road side.

At about 1 p.m., Richmond Heights police said on Facebook that the mall would be closed until further notice.  

Shoppers were milling around outside at 1:15 p.m. and an ambulance was parked near Restoration Hardware.

