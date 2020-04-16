You are the owner of this article.
Heavy police presence in Webster Groves for false alarm of shooting
WEBSTER GROVES — There was a heavy police presence in the 200 block of South Gore Avenue in Webster Groves Thursday afternoon for what, police say, was a false alarm for a shooting at a home. 

Shortly after 1 p.m. the neighborhood was filled with police cars from Webster Groves and Shrewsbury. 

Police soon discovered reports of a shooting at a home on the block were unfounded, and no one appeared to be injured, according to Lt. Andy Miller with Webster Groves police.

Robert Patrick of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report. 

