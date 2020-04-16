Heavy police presence in Webster Groves for false alarm of shooting

WEBSTER GROVES — There was a heavy police presence in the 200 block of South Gore Avenue in Webster Groves Thursday afternoon for what, police say, was a false alarm for a shooting at a home.

Shortly after 1 p.m. the neighborhood was filled with police cars from Webster Groves and Shrewsbury.

Police soon discovered reports of a shooting at a home on the block were unfounded, and no one appeared to be injured, according to Lt. Andy Miller with Webster Groves police.

Robert Patrick of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.