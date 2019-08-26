Heavy rains dumped nearly six inches of rain in the Eureka area since overnight Sunday, swamping cars and forcing the Rockwood School District to call off classes because its buses couldn't navigate the rain-swollen roads.
The 5.9 inch rain total for Eureka came from a resident who photographed a rain gauge showing that total, said Kevin Deitsch, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. Even though the service has different radar-based estimates, the resident's claim is unofficial but credible, forecasters say. The next biggest total was in Warren County, at 4.7 inches.
The deluge played heavily on social media, with people posting scary scenes of water rushing along in residential areas and across Eureka ballfields. Cars also were being washed off Highway 109 and floating into ditches. Police reported no injuries in any of the water rescues.
The National Weather Service said a flash flood warning is in effect until 10:15 a.m. Monday for St. Louis County and far southern St. Charles County.
Rockwood School District called off classes Monday because of the deluge. Roads in and around the schools were inaccessible to passenger cars and buses, said Alex Fees, a district spokesman.
The district superintendent made the decision after some buses, loaded with students, were already on their way and had to pull over because of road flooding. Fees said each of the buses will now be turned around and students delivered back to their homes.
Deitsch said flash floods are hard to predict more than 24 hours out. He said the Weather Service on Sunday warned of localized heavy rain, but forecasters didn't issue a flash-flood warning for the Eureka area until 6:20 a.m. after they saw some heavy storms moving over the same areas very slowly.
With flash flooding, it is difficult to know where it's going to occur, he said. This particular flooding happened after a storm that was only a five- to 10-mile swath of heavy rain, Deitsch said.
Fields at Eureka starting to flood more as the rain keeps coming down. @EHS_hub pic.twitter.com/pDlJbqcDna— Brent Pearson (@b_pearson) August 26, 2019
Jim Sieveking, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said thunderstorms developed Sunday night in central Missouri and moved into the St. Louis metro. Early on Monday, forecasters were saying the rainfall had amounted to two to four inches, with the heaviest across southern Warren County, northern Franklin County and into southern St. Louis County.
By 7:30 a.m., the rain was starting to wind down. However, Sieveking said, look for additional severe weather Monday night.
my sister @mkrafty15 just sent me this video of the entrance to our subdivision....flash flooding is no joke! @Weatherbird @KMOV @ksdknews @kmoxnews #stlwx pic.twitter.com/QS0A3GQdOy— Alexis Kraft (@TheAlexisKraft) August 26, 2019