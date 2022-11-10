Heavy smoke, collapsing floor hamper rescue as couple dies in house fire near New Melle

UPDATED at 8:55 a.m. with details on fire rescue attempt

A married couple in their 80s died Thursday in a house fire in St. Charles County, despite efforts to save them by two firefighters hampered by zero visibility and a collapsing floor.

The fire in the 800 block of Tall Cedar Court near New Melle was reported around 12:30 a.m. Thursday. Authorities have not released the name of the man and woman who died.

The two-alarm fire started in the basement of the home beneath a bedroom, said New Melle Fire Chief Dan Casey. The home is near Highway Z and Foristell Road.

Casey said the fire was accidental, and the state fire marshal's office is investigating the cause.

Cpl. Barry Bayles of the St. Charles County Police Department said police received a 911 call about 12:35 a.m. Thursday but the caller hung up. When the dispatcher called back, an elderly man answered and said there was a fire but the dispatcher couldn't get much information from the man, Boyles said.

A three-person fire crew in a single truck with the New Melle Fire Protection District arrived first. They saw heavy smoke coming from the roof. A dispatcher told them two people were trapped in a bedroom in the back of the home, Casey said.

Firefighter Jeff Capstick and fire Capt. Mike Colbert went inside to search for the couple. Firefighter Mike Webbink put ladders to the back of the ranch home, where a walk-out basement meant the couple's bedroom window was essentially two stories from the ground.

"Extremely heroically, they went in and didn't have any backup," Casey said. "Here's heavy black smoke, the house was full of smoke, they couldn't see. Zero visibility. And they risked their lives. All they knew they were trying to get to the back bedroom."

They made it to the bedroom and "were feeling around the bed, under the bed, on top of the bed," Casey said. "The floor started giving way so they had to back out. They made it out in the knick of time."

They retreated and when crews were able to get back inside, they found the man and woman dead in a bathroom near the bedroom firefighters had searched.

The husband, 84, was trying to help get his wife out of the home. She used a wheelchair, Casey said. The wife was also about 84 years old, Boyles said.

"This is a hard hit for our small community," the New Melle fire district said on social media. "All the crews on the scene did everything humanly possible to rescue the victims."

About 34 firefighters came from New Melle, Wright City, Wentzville and O'Fallon. No firefighters were hurt.