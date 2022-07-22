 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Helicopter crashes in Illinois corn field, pilot uninjured

WATERLOO — A helicopter crashed Friday morning in a Monroe County cornfield. The pilot was not injured.

Waterloo police got a call just before 9:30 a.m. about a crop-dusting helicopter that crashed in the 400 block of Mockingbird Drive, roughly 30 miles southeast of downtown St. Louis, said Waterloo Police Chief Jeff Prosise. The caller said they thought they saw the aircraft go down and saw smoke. 

When police arrived, the pilot was walking in a nearby backyard, Prosise said. 

The cause of the crash is unknown. Federal authorities are investigating. 

Katie Kull covers public safety for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. She previously wrote about local government for the Springfield News-Leader. In her spare time, you can find her cooking, riding horses or spending time outdoors.

