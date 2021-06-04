Helmet likely saved life of man in Ferguson motorcycle crash, police say

FERGUSON — A motorcycle rider who was hit by a pickup truck Friday on a busy Ferguson street was lucky to walk himself to a medic's gurney after the accident, officials said.

"Fortunately, he had his helmet on," Ferguson police Sgt. Todd Mink said of the crash victim. "It probably saved his life."

Around 11 a.m., the motorcycle rider, a man in his 50s or 60s, was westbound in the 900 block of Airport Road when he collided with a black Nissan pickup turning onto the roadway from Newell Drive.

The pickup driver said he was on his way to a construction site and didn't see the motorcycle, an orange Kawasaki Versys 1000, until the last second.

Moments after impact, the man on the motorcycle got up from the road and shuffled around the crash scene in cowboy boots. He had an open gash on his hip and was taken by ambulance to a hospital. The motorcycle was totaled.

The Nissan pickup sustained damage to its front end but was still able to be driven.

Mink said both men had insurance and cooperated with authorities. No citations were issued.

