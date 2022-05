JEFFERSON COUNTY — A 55-year-old woman died early Friday when her pickup veered off a rural roadway and flipped near the town of Hematite.

Tina M. Tessmer, of Hematite, was driving on Meyer Road east of Lee Road around 1:20 a.m. when her 1971 GMC Sierra Grande veered off the left side, a Missouri Highway Patrol report said. The truck then struck multiple trees and overturned.

Tessmer died at the scene; it was not known whether she was wearing a seat belt, the highway patrol report said.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.