CALVERTON PARK • Authorities have identified the baby girl who died Sunday after being left inside a hot car here.
The infant was 11-month-old Joseline Eichelberger, according to the St. Louis County Medical Examiner's Office.
Her body was found about 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Anistasia Drive.
Florissant Valley Fire Protection District were called to the scene and found the child unresponsive. First responders were unable to revive her, police said.
An investigation determined that the child had been locked inside the car for 15 or 16 hours, police said.
"Young children are much more susceptible to heat than adults are," Calverton Park Police spokesman Chris Robertson told the Post-Dispatch Tuesday.
Police questioned at least two persons of interest and were working with the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, officials said.