Hero fund honors Fenton-area man who died protecting his daughter

Colter was one of seven people in this group to be honored posthumously, including five who drowned while rescuing others. Other recipients include a man who pulled three people from a car that caught fire in New York and two men in Massachusetts who carried a man in a wheelchair to safety when he was trapped on the second floor of a burning building.

When Colter’s daughter and son-in-law were going through a divorce, Colter would act as the go-between and drive his grandchildren to meet their father for custody exchanges.

On the night of the shooting, Colter had buckled his grandchildren into his SUV in the driveway at his daughter’s home, unaware that his son-in-law had a gun and was parked a few houses away, watching.

When Colter had his back turned, son-in-law James Kempf barged into the house and confronted Colter’s daughter, Kristine Kempf. She was shot twice. Colter heard the sound of gunfire and her screams and raced inside, tackling James Kempf and telling his daughter to run for help.

“He didn’t hesitate,” Kristine Kempf has said of her father. “He came to save me. I know 100% he didn’t think for a second about saving me.”