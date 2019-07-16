Two federal inmates escaped from the Lincoln County Jail and carjacked a man in Troy on Monday. Police began a chase and the inmates eventually crashed after hitting a median and flipping the car near Interstate 70 and Hanley Road in St. Louis County. Photo courtesy of Troy, Mo., police.
Updated at 3 p.m. with the identities of the suspects.
LINCOLN COUNTY • Two high-profile murder suspects—including one who previously escaped a St. Louis jail in 2010— used a makeshift saw to break out of the Lincoln County Jail Monday, before carjacking a man and leading police on a chase that ended in a crash in St. Louis County, police say.
Kurt Wallace, 26, and James Flannel, 38, used broken parts of an electric hair clipper to make an improvised saw they used to weaken and rip off a metal bar in their cell and escape about 8:10 p.m., according to a statement from the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.
About 20 minutes after their escape Monday, a man in a neighborhood about a mile from the jail called Troy police to report he had been carjacked by the suspects, said Troy police Det. Tony Stewart. The 58-year-old told officers the two men approached him while he was backing out of his driveway. One of the men was bleeding profusely from the hand and wore a shirt covered in blood, the victim told police.
The escaped inmates first told the man to drive them to St. Louis. When he refused, they got into his car. The man was able to get out of the vehicle before the men drove off, and he called police, Stewart said.
Authorities tracked the stolen car using its OnStar GPS system, and St. Charles police began a pursuit around Interstate 70 and Zumbehl Road, Stewart said. The chase went into north St. Louis County reaching speeds of at least 100 mph before the suspects crashed into a median at an exit at I-70 and North Hanley Road, going airborne and flipping the car around 9 p.m.
One of the men managed to get out of the car and began running, but was caught after a short foot chase, Stewart said. The other was taken into custody near the vehicle.
The suspects were taken to a hospital with injuries, but were conscious and talking. Investigators interviewed both men at the hospital and the suspects admitted to escaping from the jail and carjacking the man, according to Troy police.
Officials with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office did not immediately return requests for comment Tuesday to answer questions about the jail break. The office issued a press release explaining that a deputy discovered that the inmates had damaged the cell bar about 20 minutes after the escape and immediately put the jail on lockdown.
The sheriff's office will conduct an in-depth policy review of facility security, according to the statement.
Both men faced new charges for felony stealing in Lincoln County Tuesday afternoon connected to the carjacking.
The jail break Monday comes after a similar escape of two federal inmates from the same jail in November 2010 that prompted both U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement and the U.S. Marshals service to put a hold on housing federal inmates at the facility. In that escape, two inmates climbed through a ceiling panel in a cellblock and eventually stole a truck from a gas station.
The inmates were recaptured within a few days. One, John Wesley Jones, pleaded guilty to a multimillion-dollar robbery of ATM Solutions in St. Louis. The other, Corey Durand Cross, was being held on a weapons charge and was not involved in the heist.
After the 2010 prison break, Lincoln County spent $150,000 on security improvements to the jail, including installing a new camera system, replacing several rows of ceiling tile with steel and placing razor wire on the roof.
U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement began sending its prisoners back to the Lincoln County Jail about eight months after the repairs. The U.S. marshals service put housing inmates in the facility on hold for more than a year before again using the jail in 2012. The loss of revenue from the federal contract for that year prompted budget cuts at the sheriff's office, the Post-Dispatch reported in 2012.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
