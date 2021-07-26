 Skip to main content
High Ridge man accused of attack on 70-year-old double amputee
JEFFERSON COUNTY — A High Ridge man is facing a charge of second-degree assault of a special victim in connection with the beating of a 70-year-old double amputee outside a gas station in Barnhart.

Robert W. Brooks III, of the 2500 block of Medford Drive, has been charged in connection with the incident on July 18, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department. 

According to a social media post by the sheriff's department, the victim "suffered multiple injuries during the attack" and "he is still feeling the effects." The post included a video that the department said showed portions of the incident.

An attorney was not listed in court documents for Brooks.

