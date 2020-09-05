High Ridge man charged in shooting death of Fenton teenager

HIGH RIDGE — A High Ridge man was charged with murder Saturday and accused of killing a 17-year-old on a residential street.

Cartez McKire Jr., 30, faces counts of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Dominic Williams-Wood, 17, of Fenton.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said Williams-Wood and two of his friends got into a confrontation Friday evening at an undisclosed Fenton restaurant and afterword followed a car to a home.

When the teens arrived, McKire was standing outside a house waiting and shot at the vehicle carrying Williams-Wood near the intersection of Woburn and Somerville drives, according to the sheriff's office.

Sheriff's deputies were called to reports of gunshots in the neighborhood about 11 p.m. Friday and spotted two people running from the area, according to the sheriff's office.

Williams-Wood was slumped in the car with a gunshot wound to the side, the office said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office carried out a search warrant for a residence, during which deputies took McKire into custody.

Sheriff’s officials did not provide any further details on the death, but asked anyone with information to call the detective bureau at 636-797-5515.

