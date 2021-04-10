High Ridge man helped dump body of man fatally beaten with bat, charges say

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A High Ridge man was charged Friday with helping dump the body of a man fatally beaten with a baseball bat and found almost two years later.

Timmy Lee Miller, 51, of the 300 block of Emerson Road, was charged with abandonment of a corpse and evidence tampering. Prosecutors say Miller helped a Hillsboro man dump and conceal the body of Samuel Israelsen. The decomposing body of Israelsen, 41, was found Tuesday wrapped in carpet and tarpaulins in a wooded area near a home in the first block of Ridgedale Drive in High Ridge. A large "St. Louis" tattoo on Israelsen's left arm helped authorities identify him.

Israelsen's family reported him missing in July 2019 after no one had heard from him for a month.

On Thursday, Jason C. Isbell, 44, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in Israelsen's death. He admitted striking Israelsen several times with a baseball bat in the head until Israelsen stopped moving. Court documents say Isbell told authorities that Miller, Miller's son and an acquaintance were at the home on Ridgedale on June 1, 2019, when Israelsen was beaten to death.