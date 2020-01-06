High Ridge motorist killed in crash in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY — A Jefferson County woman was killed early Sunday when her car hit a tree near Highway 51 in Perry County.
Maya G. Flaherty, 27, of High Ridge, was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Impala on eastbound Highway 51 east of County Road 600 about 6:50 a.m. when her car traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree, according to a Highway Patrol crash report.
Flaherty, the lone occupant of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Nassim Benchaabane
Reporter covering breaking news and crime by night. Born in Algeria but grew up in St. Louis. Previously reported for The Associated Press in Jackson, Mississippi and at the Wichita Eagle in Wichita, Kansas.
