High Ridge motorist killed in crash in Perry County

PERRY COUNTY — A Jefferson County woman was killed early Sunday when her car hit a tree near Highway 51 in Perry County.

Maya G. Flaherty, 27, of High Ridge, was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Impala on eastbound Highway 51 east of County Road 600 about 6:50 a.m. when her car traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree, according to a Highway Patrol crash report.