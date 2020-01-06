You are the owner of this article.
High Ridge motorist killed in crash in Perry County
PERRY COUNTY — A Jefferson County woman was killed early Sunday when her car hit a tree near Highway 51 in Perry County. 

Maya G. Flaherty, 27, of High Ridge, was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Impala on eastbound Highway 51 east of County Road 600 about 6:50 a.m. when her car traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree, according to a Highway Patrol crash report. 

Flaherty, the lone occupant of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

