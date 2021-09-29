 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High-speed Madison County chase leads to conviction
0 comments

High-speed Madison County chase leads to conviction

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

EDWARDSVILLE — A Madison County jury on Wednesday found a 26-year-old Minnesota man guilty of driving a stolen vehicle in a high-speed chase earlier this spring. 

Prosecutors said around 2:30 a.m. April 21, T'Athony Brown led Pontoon Beach police on a chase that reached 100 miles per hour in a vehicle that had been stolen in Fenton. He eventually crashed and fled the scene. 

The same vehicle had led Collinsville police on a chase the week before, Madison County State's Attorney Tom Haine said. 

Because of a criminal history, Brown could face up to 14 years in prison for the conviction. 

“This defendant showed a blatant disregard for the safety of law enforcement officers and the general public with his actions, and I’m pleased to see the jury returned the guilty verdict,” Haine said in a statement. “We will continue to aggressively prosecute crimes involving stolen vehicles, which must be reduced in Madison County.” 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Chat Room: What one policy change would make Missouri a better place?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News