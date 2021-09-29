High-speed Madison County chase leads to conviction

EDWARDSVILLE — A Madison County jury on Wednesday found a 26-year-old Minnesota man guilty of driving a stolen vehicle in a high-speed chase earlier this spring.

Prosecutors said around 2:30 a.m. April 21, T'Athony Brown led Pontoon Beach police on a chase that reached 100 miles per hour in a vehicle that had been stolen in Fenton. He eventually crashed and fled the scene.

The same vehicle had led Collinsville police on a chase the week before, Madison County State's Attorney Tom Haine said.

Because of a criminal history, Brown could face up to 14 years in prison for the conviction.

“This defendant showed a blatant disregard for the safety of law enforcement officers and the general public with his actions, and I’m pleased to see the jury returned the guilty verdict,” Haine said in a statement. “We will continue to aggressively prosecute crimes involving stolen vehicles, which must be reduced in Madison County.”