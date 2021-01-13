Highway 370 in St. Charles County closed after truck catches fire

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — The eastbound and westbound lanes of Highway 370 in St. Charles County were closed Wednesday morning after a tractor-trailer crashed into the median and caught fire, authorities said.

The highway was closed between Elm Street and Highway 94, west of the Discovery Bridge, about 7:30 a.m. The Missouri Department of Transportation said it was unclear when the highway will reopen.

Cpl. Juston Wheetley of the Missouri Highway Patrol said the tractor-trailer went into the median, overturned and caught fire. He said the driver was able to get out safely. No other vehicles were involved, Wheetley said.

Highway officials said they were trying to determine what the truck was carrying and a hazardous materials team was on its way.