Updated at 5:30 p.m. with more information from police.
ST. CHARLES • Highway 370 in St. Charles was reopened Thursday after police spent about 45 minutes talking with a 41-year-old woman threatening to jump from the Mel Wetter Parkway overpass.
Just before 11 a.m. police shut down the highway in both directions around the overpass where the woman was standing.
Lt. Tom Wilkison said the woman came down from the overpass and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
This story has been corrected to reflect that the person on the overpass was female.