Highway Patrol ID's pedestrian killed after hit-and-run on I-44

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A Chesterfield man who was killed after getting hit by a vehicle on Interstate 44 on Wednesday morning has been identified by Missouri State Highway Patrol as Terry D. Allen, 51.

The patrol said a vehicle hit Allen at about 5:15 a.m. while he was walking in the center of the third lane on the westbound side of I-44 east of Highway 141.

The vehicle kept going, according to the crash report. 

The Missouri Department of Transportation said the right lane of westbound I-44 was closed as police investigated.

