JEFFERSON CITY — Despite facing the same staffing issues plaguing state government and some local law enforcement agencies, Missouri’s state police force is again helping to enforce traffic laws on St. Louis-area highways.

While the city has historically patrolled interstates within its jurisdiction, a Missouri Highway Patrol spokesman said Wednesday that state troopers have been deployed to interstates in the city in recent weeks as part of an operation with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s traffic unit.

“The efforts are part of our continued periodic enforcement assistance to the City of St. Louis,” said Capt. John Hotz.

Earlier this month, during a saturation patrol on Interstate 70, troopers made numerous arrests and issued tickets on the busy roadway.

The patrols are part of the state's on-again, off-again involvement in the urban area, an effort first launched by Gov. Mike Parson in 2019 to combat violent crime.

Along with dedicating some patrol officers to various task forces, four to six troopers periodically conduct “patrol surges” on I-70.

The surges are intended to apprehend violent criminals, remove them from the interstates, and free up local officers to patrol other high-crime areas, Parson said in 2019.

The surges come as the highway patrol, like other state agencies, has faced staffing issues in recent years.

In the upcoming state budget, lawmakers are giving troopers a 20% pay increase in hopes of boosting recruiting. Parson is expected to sign the spending plan for the fiscal year beginning July 1 later this month.

“Staffing levels continue to be an issue,” Hotz said.

The patrol has 146 trooper and 126 ½ civilian vacancies statewide, and 27 trooper and 55 civilian vacancies in the patrol’s St. Louis area division.

Hotz said troopers are paid overtime when on city duty to minimize the impact on other parts of the agency.

“The enforcement projects are not set for a certain number of hours per day. They occur as funding and staffing levels allow,” he added.

In 2017, the highway patrol issued more than 1,000 tickets after former Gov. Eric Greitens called for an increase in policing in the city.

At the time, former St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner’s office said it could not handle the increased workload. Gardner has since left the job and was replaced by attorney Gabe Gore, who is working to rebuild the depleted office.

In March, Mayor Tishaura O. Jones signed legislation assigning more than $40 million in federal pandemic aid for street improvements across the city, including efforts to reduce speeding and reduce deadly collisions.

A total of 78 people were ultimately killed by traffic violence in the city last year, making it the second-deadliest year on record.