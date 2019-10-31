JEFFERSON COUNTY — A man from Hillsboro was fatally injured Wednesday morning when he lost control of his pickup truck on wet pavement and ran off Highway 21, slamming into a rock bluff.
The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as Harvey R. Edwards, 72.
At about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Edwards was driving north on Highway 21 in a 2009 Ford Ranger. Police said Edwards lost control of the vehicle when he changed lanes on wet pavement, near Route M.
The truck ran off the left side of the road and hit a rock bluff. The vehicle spun around, throwing Edwards into the road, police said. He had not been wearing a seat belt, police said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.