Hillsboro man killed in crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A Hillsboro man was killed in a crash southeast of De Soto Saturday night.
At around 7:05 p.m., Dennis W. Pruitte, 66, of Hillsboro was driving a 2001 GMC Sonoma northbound on Hardin Drive, and kept going straight at the T-intersection with Route V, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.
He hit the rock bluff and was pronounced dead at the hospital, authorities said. Troopers said he was not wearing a seat belt.
From staff reports
