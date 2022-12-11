 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hillsboro man killed in crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A Hillsboro man was killed in a crash southeast of De Soto Saturday night. 

At around 7:05 p.m., Dennis W. Pruitte, 66, of Hillsboro was driving a 2001 GMC Sonoma northbound on Hardin Drive, and kept going straight at the T-intersection with Route V, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.

He hit the rock bluff and was pronounced dead at the hospital, authorities said. Troopers said he was not wearing a seat belt.

