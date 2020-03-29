Hillsboro Police officer killed, child injured in ATV accident in Washington County

Updated at 11:30 a.m. with information that the victim was a police officer.

WASHINGTON COUNTY — A man killed in an ATV accident Saturday was a Hillsboro Police Department officer, the department said.

Brad C. Maassen, 40, was killed, and a 10-year-old injured in the ATV accident, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

Maassen, 40, was driving a Can-Am Outlander, an ATV, on Woodland Drive when he drove off the side of the road, hitting a tree. The ATV turned over, troopers said.

Maassen, a Labadie resident, was pronounced dead at the scene. The 10-year-old, who was not named in the report, was taken by helicopter to a hospital. Troopers said he had serious injuries.

The Hillsboro Police Department said in a Facebook post that Maassen worked for the department since April 2018, and recently received the Hillsboro Police Department's Life-Saving Award. "He had an eternally positive attitude, a great passion for helping others, and was proud of the uniform he wore," the department wrote in the post.