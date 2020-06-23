Hillsboro woman killed when pickup crashes into boulders, overturns

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A woman from Hillsboro was killed Monday in a vehicle crash along Highway 21, authorities said.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as 22-year-old Tara. N. Kelam.

The patrol said the crash occurred about 1:30 a.m. Monday on southbound Highway 21, near Old Route 21.

She was driving a 1994 Chevrolet S10 pickup truck south on the highway when the vehicle went off the road and down a steep embankment, authorities said. The vehicle hit some boulders and overturned.

Kelam, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the vehicle, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.