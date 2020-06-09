Hillsdale officer disciplined over Facebook comments, prosecutor says

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A Hillsdale police officer is facing possible termination after posting comments on Facebook about the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell said Tuesday.

“The context of it was inappropriate and irresponsible,” Bell said. “We just can’t tolerate that kind of stuff from law enforcement and elected officials in general. We all have to be held accountable for not only our actions but what we say and put out into the public domain.”

According to Bell, the officer’s comments included, "If you're speaking, you're breathing," in reference to Floyd, 46, being pinned beneath a Minneapolis police officer's knee for several minutes on May 25 before Floyd died. Floyd was heard on video telling the officer he could not breathe.

Bell said he told Hillsdale Police Chief John Bernsen that his office planned to examine the officer’s cases and would not take new cases from him.

“We have to be comfortable with the officers that we’re dealing with are credible, truthful and when we take an officer before a jury, we’re vouching for that officer,” Bell said. "By and large the officers do their jobs professionally but we know there are those officers who can put a black eye on the entire profession.”