You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hillsdale woman slain in quadruple shooting in north St. Louis
0 comments

Hillsdale woman slain in quadruple shooting in north St. Louis

Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

ST. LOUIS — A woman killed in a quadruple shooting in north St. Louis was identified Wednesday as 21-year-old Taylor Montgomery of Hillsdale.

The shooting occurred about 12:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 5300 block of Bircher Boulevard. The four victims were shot in a vehicle, police said. 

Montgomery, of the 2100 block of Erick Avenue in Hillsdale, died at the scene. Two men, ages 17 and 27, were stable. A fourth victim, a 19-year-old man, was in critical condition, authorities said.

Police didn't have any suspects. The scene was in the Mark Twain I-70 Industrial neighborhood, south of Interstate 70.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports