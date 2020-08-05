Hillsdale woman slain in quadruple shooting in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A woman killed in a quadruple shooting in north St. Louis was identified Wednesday as 21-year-old Taylor Montgomery of Hillsdale.

The shooting occurred about 12:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 5300 block of Bircher Boulevard. The four victims were shot in a vehicle, police said.

Montgomery, of the 2100 block of Erick Avenue in Hillsdale, died at the scene. Two men, ages 17 and 27, were stable. A fourth victim, a 19-year-old man, was in critical condition, authorities said.

Police didn't have any suspects. The scene was in the Mark Twain I-70 Industrial neighborhood, south of Interstate 70.

