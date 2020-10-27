Hispanic Chamber of Commerce board chairman recovering after I-270 crash

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A two-car crash last week on Interstate 270 that killed an executive with Bayer Crop Science also seriously injured another Bayer employee who serves as chairman of the board for the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan St. Louis, officials said Tuesday.

Facundo Oyenard, 41, was hurt in the Oct. 21 crash but Chamber President and CEO Karlos Ramirez said Oyenard is "well on his way to a full recovery" despite the "horrific crash."

Bayer Crop Science executive Mauricio Amore Ferreira, 47, died at a hospital two days after the crash. A third man also was in the car but his injuries were minor, authorities previously said.

Amore Ferreira, of Ladue, was driving a 2015 Mercedes C300 on the highway just north of Clayton Road near Creve Coeur about 10:30 p.m. when he attempted to change lanes, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol. A 2016 Kia Optima was already in the lane he was merging into and the rear of the Mercedes hit the front of the Kia. The Mercedes struck a concrete median and the Kia spun off the road and into a ditch.

No charges have been filed in the crash, according to the highway patrol.

