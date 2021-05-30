Hit-and-run crash kills toddler, injures woman crossing street in Jennings

JENNINGS — A toddler was killed Saturday night when a vehicle hit him and a woman who were crossing Jennings Station Road, police said.

Officer found the woman and boy, about 2 years old, and an infant in a car seat in the street just after 10 p.m. The boy died at the scene of the accident. The woman, in her mid-20s, was taken to a hospital, where she was in critical condition, officers said. The baby was apparently not injured, officers said.

The group was walking across Jennings Station Road in the 5500 block when they were hit by a vehicle going south. The vehicle was speeding around traffic at a traffic light at Emma Avenue, and was nearly driving in the opposite lanes, officers said. The vehicle was last seen heading east on Emma Avenue.

The St. Louis County Police Department, which is investigating the incident, didn't release a description of the vehicle Saturday night.

Investigators ask that anyone with information contact the department at 636-529-8210. To remain anonymous and possibly receive a reward, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

