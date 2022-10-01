Hit-and-run crash on I-270 in Bridgeton kills St. Louis man

BRIDGETON — Another life has been lost to a hit-and-run crash in the area.
Jerry M. Lawrence, 52, of St. Louis, was driving north on Interstate 270 at 1:40 a.m. Saturday near the exit for Highway 370 when an unknown vehicle changed lanes and struck the front of his car, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.
Lawrence lost control of the 2011 Hyundai Sonata he was driving, ran off the road and hit a concrete traffic barrier. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died.
The other car left the scene, according to the state troopers.
